American National Bank Buys 292 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 192,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.65. 1,313,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.