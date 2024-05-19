American National Bank Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 133.9% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 201,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38,510.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,723,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,063,503. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $730.05. The stock had a trading volume of 258,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,254. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.76.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

