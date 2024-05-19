Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

