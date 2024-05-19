Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 521 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 161,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares in the company, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $311,806.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,757.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock worth $7,793,657. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 276,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

