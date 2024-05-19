Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet comprises approximately 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.30% of QuinStreet worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet Price Performance

QNST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 267,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,653. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

