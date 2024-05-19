Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 169 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,338,203,000 after buying an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $16.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. 1,817,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $656.00 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,311.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1,184.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

