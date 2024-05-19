Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 122 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.21. 2,739,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

