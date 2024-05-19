Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $527,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.56.
Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.