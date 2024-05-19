Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
