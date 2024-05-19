Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after buying an additional 239,901 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,455,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,671,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,002. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.