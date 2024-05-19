Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 764.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,555,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $534.18. The company has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

