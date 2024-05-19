Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 825 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.78.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,556. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.20. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

