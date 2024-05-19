660,000 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Purchased by Anthracite Investment Company Inc.

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 660,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. Banco Bradesco makes up 1.3% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,816,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,671,204. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.