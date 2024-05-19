38,585 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,284,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. 38,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,088. The company has a market cap of $994.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.