23,323 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,999,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.