223,591 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Clarity Capital Advisors LLC

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 366,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 179,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 389,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $36.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

