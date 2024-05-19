17,737 Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,737 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,483 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $101,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 2.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,875,136 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $89,285,000 after purchasing an additional 246,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 20.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,852,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after buying an additional 1,455,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Transocean Trading Up 0.5 %

RIG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 7,411,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,584,124. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.