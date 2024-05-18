Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,198,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 4.0% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $322,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

Workday stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

