Westwood Global Investments LLC Sells 965,317 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,217,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,317 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for about 13.2% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $297,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Ambev by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after buying an additional 888,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ambev by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after acquiring an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,399,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,125,000 after acquiring an additional 89,366 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 12,964,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,880,991. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.03.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

