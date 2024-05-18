Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Westlake has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK stock opened at $157.90 on Friday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.