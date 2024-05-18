Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,657,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,019,000 after buying an additional 203,588 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.08. 15,795,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,543,062. The company has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

