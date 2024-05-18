Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at TD Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.59.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,330,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

