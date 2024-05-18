Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Citigroup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $63.33 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

