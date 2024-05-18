Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

