Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.59.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 29,330,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,575,826. Walmart has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $520.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 147,812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,554 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 200,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135,378 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 27,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

