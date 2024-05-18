Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.90 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.