W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Raised to $60.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.21. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

