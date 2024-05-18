Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $259.24 and last traded at $259.31. 325,353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 767,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.50.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,627,000 after acquiring an additional 83,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after acquiring an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

