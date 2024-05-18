Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

