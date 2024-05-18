Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.18 and last traded at $100.96. 3,427,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 8,013,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,426,331 shares of company stock valued at $312,577,246. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

