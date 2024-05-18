Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $48.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 480,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

