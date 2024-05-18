Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 1,341,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.