Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

