Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.06. 636,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,325. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.