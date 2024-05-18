Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 1,899,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,616,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Specifically, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,165 shares in the company, valued at $743,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,419 shares of company stock worth $4,078,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

