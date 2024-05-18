UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 0.4% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $5.14 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $5.90 or 0.00008785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.00125528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,407,843 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,408,135.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.91443532 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,419,804.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

