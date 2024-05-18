Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UAA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,066,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,539. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.