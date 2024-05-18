Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut Nextracker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Nextracker stock opened at $44.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.73. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 40.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $5,762,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 136.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 71,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nextracker by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 371,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

