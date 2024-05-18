Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

TFC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3,359.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

