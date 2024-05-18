Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,492 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 590.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 118,826 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $9.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.67. 2,181,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,426. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

