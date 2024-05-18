Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 8,707 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.1% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $41,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,724,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in NIKE by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after purchasing an additional 957,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,019,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

