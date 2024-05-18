Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 8,694 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,694 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Aflac worth $33,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Aflac by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,676,000 after buying an additional 348,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

View Our Latest Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.