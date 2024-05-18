Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CBRE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. 1,472,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

