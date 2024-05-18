Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of IQVIA worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.82 on Friday, hitting $231.18. The company had a trading volume of 723,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,073. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

