Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,474 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $60,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $106,638,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $81,918,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.85. 3,424,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,285. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.25. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.75 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.85.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

