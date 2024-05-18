Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ecolab worth $46,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 17.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ecolab by 26.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.88.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $233.66. 785,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

