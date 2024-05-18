Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 51,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,628,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

UNP stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,924. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.71 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.64. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

