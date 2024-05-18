Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hexcel worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 469,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,987. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

