Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $49.38 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $49,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,686. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

