Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $24.33 Million Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $24,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 56.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 332,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,037. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.