Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,786 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 378,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after purchasing an additional 65,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. 1,821,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

